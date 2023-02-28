Thomas Oatway | Switching Party Affiliation

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

After watching the Republican dysfunction in selecting their speaker for the House of Representatives, I decided to change my party affiliation, or non-affiliation. For some time now I have declined to declare my party affiliation, thinking that neither party should take my vote for granted. 

Now I must rethink my voter status. I know that I can never vote with MAGA Republicans, white supremacists, antisemites, insurrectionists, or anarchists. Join me as I switch my voter status to Democratic. Send a message to our Rep. Mike Garcia, who received plenty of votes from independent voters in the last election. Let’s not make that mistake again. 

Thomas Oatway

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS