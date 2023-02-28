Thomas Oatway | Switching Party Affiliation

After watching the Republican dysfunction in selecting their speaker for the House of Representatives, I decided to change my party affiliation, or non-affiliation. For some time now I have declined to declare my party affiliation, thinking that neither party should take my vote for granted.

Now I must rethink my voter status. I know that I can never vote with MAGA Republicans, white supremacists, antisemites, insurrectionists, or anarchists. Join me as I switch my voter status to Democratic. Send a message to our Rep. Mike Garcia, who received plenty of votes from independent voters in the last election. Let’s not make that mistake again.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia