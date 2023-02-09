VIA to host conversation with SCV sheriff’s captain

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to host “VIA Cocktails and Conversation: An evening with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez” on Feb. 21 at Margaritas Mexican Grill.

The public event invites people to come with questions as it is an opportunity to address Diez and hear his updates about the SCV.

Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/3YysvXh, $35 for VIA members and $45 for non-members.

The event is scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Margaritas Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd.