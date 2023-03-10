Chamber Expo set to return June 28

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Business Expo.

Open to all business sectors throughout the SCV, the Business Expo returns on June 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free and open to the public to attend.

“Our Business Expo provides business with the opportunity of both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections,” Becki Robb, 2023 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a statement released by the chamber. “The Expo is a business-focused community event aimed at bringing together residents, business owners and entrepreneurs to support business growth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

“The chamber’s valleywide Business Expo is Santa Clarita’s largest business event and premier opportunity to connect businesses, organizations and the Santa Clarita community face-to-face,” the chamber statement said. “The Business Expo will give a chance for exhibitors to engage, connect and grow their business and ignite their entrepreneurial spirit. It will give a chance for the full community to see some amazing businesses all in one place and learn about new offers, products and services.”

“We’re excited to bring back our region’s largest business-to-business and business-to-consumer Expo, as hundreds of businesses and individuals attend, giving your business a chance for promotion and gain exposure,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Exhibitors will reach hundreds of prospective clients, colleagues and professionals in a wide range of industries and explore new opportunities promoting their business to the region. Attendees will enjoy making new leads with companies doing business throughout our amazing valley.”

Early-bird registration for the Business Expo is open for SCV Chamber members, at a discounted rate of $75. This rate is available until Friday, March 31. Registration will then be open to all businesses. The fee for an exhibitor is $125 for members, and $200 for non-members. To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.

Sponsorships for the Business Expo are also available. Prime locations will be part of sponsorships. For more information and details, contact [email protected].