Cowboy Festival event tickets on sale

News release

The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will return after a three-year hiatus and take over Main Street in Old Town Newhall on April 22 and 23, and tickets to additional special performances and experiences connected to the festival are now on sale.

General admission to the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will be free once again for all attendees. General admission includes access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors, activities such as archery, hatchet throwing and mechanical bull riding, and a full schedule of performances across three stages on Main Street.

Additional ticketed events begin on Friday, April 21, and tickets can be purchased by visiting CowboyFestival.org. VIP packages for the Cowboy Festival are also on sale and can be purchased for $75 per day. The VIP experience grants admission to the Cowboy Cantina at Hart & Main and includes a catered lunch, two drink tickets, the opportunity to mingle with Cowboy Festival performers and special VIP shuttle service from the festival shuttle site.

Venues in and around Old Town Newhall, as well as in Piru, will host additional ticketed events. The full lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities is below:



Rancho Camulos Museum

5164 E. Telegraph Road (Highway 126), Piru

Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos with Dave Stamey: Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m. – $50.



Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts

24607 Walnut St., Santa Clarita

Highway Starr (country rock band): Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. – $10.



Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St., Santa Clarita

Sarah Winchester Band: Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. – $10.

Additional Ticketed Event

Melody Ranch Film Tour (departs from festival shuttle site at 13th Street and Railroad Avenue in Newhall): Saturday, April 22, or Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – $75.

For more details about the 2023 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, visit CowboyFestival.org.