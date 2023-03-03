Hart softball picks up win before league play, beats El Camino

Hart Indians softball had an all-around great day on its home diamond on Thursday, as the team bested the El Camino Real Royals for the second time this season.

The Indians only scored in two innings but displayed their rally potential in the 9-3 win.

Senior captain Tenley Sweet led all batters with a game-high three hits and as many RBI.

Hart outfielder Tenley Sweet (26) gets a hit during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Sweet said. “Today was the first game where I have consistently hit pretty well. It’s been a little slow, but it’s picking up pretty well.”

Hart (3-3) hadn’t played a game in nearly two weeks with all the rain cancellations, and it showed on the first play of the game. El Camino leadoff hitter Amber Rivas hit an inside-the-park home run off of a base hit. Rivas singled but found her way to third as the Indians lost the ball on the recovery and, before Hart was all set, the catcher sprinted home for the first run of the day.

Sophomore pitcher Allison Specht shook off the run and went on the first of two hot streaks. Specht retired the next seven opponents and finished the game strong, blanking her final seven Royal batters. The pitcher also gave her team life in its sixth inning rally, with a leadoff home run to spark a five-run inning.

Hart pitcher Allison Specht (55) hits a home run to left field during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I had a really good defense behind me that was able to pick me up when I was not doing the best,” Specht said. “My catcher was there for me and she was able to pick me up and let me hit my spots.”

Specht displayed solid poise for a sophomore in the circle. The pitcher allowed just three hits and fanned six Royal batters, including one at-bat where she dug herself out of a 3-0 hole for the strikeout.

Specht and senior Emily Marr will be quite the one-two punch in the Foothill League. Marr has mentored her sophomore protege and the duo is coming along nicely.

“I’m excited,” Specht said. “We work really well together. We split games and we work well together. I love talking to her, she’s really great. She helps me be confident and she’s always there for me.”

El Camino pitcher Akane Gonzalez also pitched well and retired 10 straight Indian batters before Specht’s homer. The junior kept most of the Indian batters in check aside from Sweet and senior Kate Penberthy, who went 2-for-4.

Hart short stop Kate Penberthy (12) makes a defensive play during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Royals’ (1-4) last score came in the third inning after junior Rachel Rice delivered a base-clearing RBI double to cut the lead to just one run but the team was blanked from there on.

Hart head coach Steve Calendo believes the race for the Foothill League title is wide open. The coach thinks he may have the pitching and defense to secure the league crown.

“I think our pitching will keep us in many games and I think our defense is going to be there,” Calendo said. “Our defense is very solid, especially all the way up the middle. So, that should help us out through league.”

The Indians’ roster is nearly half-full of underclassmen, but the seniors have seen some talented players.

Hart second baseman Alexis Lopez (7) gathers the ball to throw to first during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal

“The majority of our team is sophomores and they’re getting the job done,” Sweet said. “Ally’s getting the job done and we’ve got some hitters. Everyone that came up is fighting.”

Hart will be busy over the weekend as the Indians head into tournament play. Hart will be on the road on Thursday for its Foothill League opener at Golden Valley at 3 p.m.

El Camino will still be in the running for its third straight West Valley League championship. The Royals will look to get back on track on Tuesday, when the team heads to Alemany at 3:30 p.m.

Hart pitcher Allison Specht (55) prepares to throw a pitch during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hart third baseman Sophia Parra (8) slides to second base during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal