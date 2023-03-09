Local baseball team wins USSSA President’s Day tournament

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Crushers 12U baseball team went 6-0 and won the President’s Day Tournament at the Hart Pony Baseball complex featuring teams from around California.

After pool play, the team remained undefeated earning the No. 1 seed going into the final championship bracket, one of only five teams to advance from pool play, and remained undefeated through the rest of the tournament, winning the championship.

The team (10-3 on the spring 2023 season), coached by Ray Avalos, received USSSA/Under Armor Championship rings for their efforts.

In addition, Crushers player Beckett Fowler (OF/3B/P) was named the tournament USSSA Most Valuable Player after hitting four home runs (one of which was a grand slam), three doubles, 15 RBIs, eight runs scored, nine hits (in 13 at bats), and no errors in the field. Fowler received a USSSA necklace as part of his MVP award.

The local team will continue game and tournament play in and around California through July, when they are then scheduled to travel to Cooperstown, New York, site of the Baseball Hall of Fame, to compete at the National 12U Cooperstown Tournament.