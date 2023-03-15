Lois Eisenberg | Scary and Pitiful

Just to add to the scary, pitiful debacle of Tucker Carlson:

Knowing that the main goal and agenda of this GOP-majority-laden Congress are to discredit the Democrats and “fuel the GOP conspiracy theories.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is chairing both the Select Committee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the House Judiciary Committee, and who better to chair these committees than Jordan, the “attack dog” for Donald Trump.

The committee is intended to “strike fear in the hearts of their political foes.”

The committees have brought in “whistleblowers” who in fact are not “whistleblowers.”

These supposed “whistleblowers” have engaged in partisan conduct, which blemishes their credibility.

Point in fact:

These fake “whistleblowers” have had contradictory responses, which again dismisses their credibility and they have failed to prove any wrongdoing by the FBI.

Jordan’s subcommittee on weaponization of the federal government is comical, scary and pitiful, and no one is impressed.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita