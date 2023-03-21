Parks After Dark returning to Val Verde

News release

L.A. County’s Parks After Dark returns to Val Verde Park April 6 and 8 with fun, free and safe recreational experiences.

The spring edition of Parks after Dark offers an array of workshops and activities such as music, canvas painting, culinary art, family dances, arts and crafts. The county Department of Parks and Recreation plans to bring the “World to You” through cultural performances sponsored by the Los Angeles Music Center. Snacks, refreshments and entertainment will be offered free of charge.

The event will feature an exclusive Teen Zone for youth ages 12-17, where teenagers can engage in activities designed just for them. Hands-on interactive activities include skateboard design, Just Dance on Nintendo Switch, music production and instrument lessons, silk screen shirt printing, all within their own teen lounge, stocked with a snack bar.

For more information on L.A. County Parks After Dark, visit Parks After Dark Spring 2023 – Parks & Recreation, at lacounty.gov. Val Verde Park is located at 30300 W. Arlington Road, Val Verde.