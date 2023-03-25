Robert Lamoureux | Yard drains the culprit of a leak in latest storms

Question: Robert, I live in Valencia and in some of the last rains discovered a leak, which caused significant damage that required a remediation company to come in. The insurance company says that they’ll pay for the damage but not the source of the damage, which was that the yard drains were clogged, causing a pooling effect in the yard.

Eventually the water got high enough that it seeped into my home and caused damage. I called a plumbing company who told me that due to the type of drains that are in my yard, they cannot clear them with the equipment due to the sharp turns within the drain lines. What do I do now?

— Lily

Answer: Lily, if the lines are that impacted and have sharp turns, my recommendation is that they be dug up and replaced completely, with ABS plumbing lines. A good contractor will install this product, which will be glued together, and have long sweeping turns vs. 90 degree turns. All of this will allow a cable to make the turns and clear any clogged debris.

It will cost you more for this product, but they will be problem-free with the proper maintenance. Maintenance? Yes, I do recommend that yard drains not be forgotten in your maintenance schedule. Annually, these lines should be cleared prior to the rainy season to ensure proper flow of water, which will prevent another situation like you are going through with flooding. Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].