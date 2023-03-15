Saugus track wins dual meet with Golden Valley 

Saugus Centurion track and field owned the day in Thursday’s dual meet with the Golden Valley Grizzlies.

Saugus’ boys team won 81-55 while the Centurion girls edged the Grizzlies, just winning 68-63.

Centurion senior Skylar Rogers won the 110 and the 300-meter hurdles while setting a new personal record in the high jump. Rogers took the 110 in 17.74 seconds and the 300 in 43.54 seconds.

Skylar Rogers of Saugus wins the 110 meter hurdles at Saugus High on Thursday, 030923. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley sophomore Adae Ma’at flew to victory in the high jump, clearing the 6-foot, 8-inch pole. Ma’at also landed a 19-foot, 2-inch mark in the long jump, finishing second behind Saugus’ Kyle Garcia.

Saugus senior Estevan Caldera set personal bests in both discus and shotput, winning the latter with a 37-foot, 7-inch mark.

Grizzlies sophomore Evan Reyes just beat Caldera by 2 inches in discus with a first-place throw of 100 feet and 7 inches.

A pair of football stars went at it in the boys’ sprints. Saugus’ Jadon Lemmons narrowly won the 100-meter dash with an 11.54-second finish, edging Golden Valley’s Ajani Smith at 11.62.

Runners from left, Dominic Lewis, Ajani Smith, Lucas Francke and Jadon Lemmons come stride for stride to the finish of the Varsity 100 meter dash at Saugus High on Thursday, 030923. Dan Watson/The Signal

Smith took revenge in the 200-meter dash, winning the event with a 23.18-second finish.

Brianna Nodine set personal records in both long jump and high jump, winning the latter. Nodine is nearing the 5-foot mark on the pole and cleared 4 feet and 10 inches for the win.

Golden Valley sophomore Kiera Donovan is looking to live up to the name in throws. Donovan’s older brother, was a standout Grizzly thrower but now it’s Kiera’s turn in the spotlight. Donovan reached a 37-foot, 2-inch mark in shotput while launching the discus 118 feet and 4.5 inches. Both marks were well over any other throws.

Saugus didn’t start all of its top athletes as the Centurions competed in the Redondo Invitational over the weekend. Head coach Kevin Berns has a ton of underclassmen stepping up and coming along just fine.

Jack Eaton of Golden Valley leads the pack in varsity 1600 meter at Saugus High on Thursday, 030923. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We are progressing very nicely,” Berns said in a phone interview. “It’s a great group of athletes to work with from top to bottom. They work hard and are always ready to train regardless of conditions.”

Grizzlies co-head coach Megan Cooper is also enjoying leading a young team in her first year at the helm of the program.

“We have a very young team right now in both boys and girls,” Cooper said via email. “Some girls to keep an eye on this season is freshman Marley Scoggins, Noa Prothais and Audrey Tait. We also have freshman Kale’a Tindal who is doing both softball and track this spring. A tough double to do.”

The freshman Scoggins won the girls’ 100 and 200, just a few spots ahead of Tindal in each. Scoggins finished the 100 in 12.52 seconds and the 200 in 25.90 seconds.

Prothais won the girls’ 400-meter dash in 1:01.75 minutes with Tait just behind her.

Noa Prothais of Golden Valley wins the 400 meter at Saugus High on Thursday, 030923. Dan Watson/The Signal

For Cooper, the biggest personal record was Santino Bustamante in pole vaulting. Bustamante, a sophomore, finished second in pole but rocketed up from his previous PR of 9 feet, all the way up to 11.

Saugus will return to league action on Thursday on the road, in a league meet at Valencia, while Golden Valley will be on its league bye week.