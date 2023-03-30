Thomas Oatway | Blatantly Peddling Misinformation

When I hear obvious falsehoods and propaganda from those I know to be dedicated Fox News viewers, it is clear where they get it. But I still cannot figure out why. Why would anyone want to absorb such garbage and then repeat it, making it clear that they are mindlessly ignorant, or just plain purveyors of lies?

The Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. is proceeding toward a trial. Damaging deposition testimony has been publicized all over the news media (except at Fox News), confirming that outright lies about nonexistent 2020 election fraud were repeatedly fed to their clueless audience. However, Fox News’ loyal audience wanted to believe the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. So Fox News fed their loyal followers the nonsense that they wanted to hear.

It appears that Fox News has been exposed as propaganda merchants who have no journalistic credibility and simply are in it for the “green,” as Rupert Murdoch has admitted. Now it is up to a court to determine whether their complicity in spreading false information about Dominion voting machines was defamatory and damaging to their business. Actual and punitive damages in the billions of dollars may be assessed. Fox News could pay dearly for their blatant misinformation-peddling. It cannot happen soon enough for me.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia