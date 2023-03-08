TriasMD acquires Gateway Surgery Center

News release

TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center in Santa Clarita.

The move delivers on TriasMD’s promise to expand the successful data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery center model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center, the company said in a prepared statement.

As part of the acquisition, TriasMD becomes managing partner of the facility – to be renamed DISC Surgery Center at Gateway – and will work closely with its physician partners to integrate DISC’s highest level of standards in the form of protocols, state-of-the-art equipment and patient care, the statement said.

“In acquiring Gateway, we saw a great existing surgical center with a lot of opportunity to strengthen and expand its offerings,” TriasMD CEO James H. Becker said in the company’s release. “Using DISC’s ASC model as the blueprint for the future of outpatient surgery, we are excited to be delivering on our promise.”

The acquisition will also bring both a new spine service line and new surgeons to the existing multidisciplinary facility. Joining orthopedic surgeons Dr. Anand Shah and Dr. Mehul Taylor are Dr. Mark Liker and Dr. Bjorn Lobo, both of whom are prominent, board-certified neurosurgeons and leaders in minimally invasive spine care, the statement said.

“Having been in private practice for over 20 years, I’m excited to partner with DISC to expand access to minimally invasive spine care in Santa Clarita,” said Liker. “This is a thriving community that will benefit greatly from the optimized patient experience and personalized care we will provide them in a convenient, high-quality and cost-efficient outpatient setting.”

With this new ASC acquisition in Valencia, as well as a soon-to-open ASC in Marina del Rey, DISC is expanding its reach into Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, building on the patient community it has already established in Orange County, the statement said.