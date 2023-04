Christopher Lucero accused me of audacity for “judging” his writing (letters, Jan. 19). Am I guilty of audacity? Let’s look it up.

Audacity: 1) a willingness to take bold risks, 2) rude or disrespectful behavior, impudence.

Am I guilty of that? Yes, and yes! That felt good, which is probably why people go to confession, but what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander, Mr. Lucero.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita