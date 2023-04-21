Arthur Saginian | Politics and Romance

Whenever I hear a politician (ANY politician) speak, I am reminded of what the clock told the beast in the Disney cartoon “Beauty and the Beast.” Trying to figure what to do with Belle, the beast was told this, “Well, there’s the usual things … flowers, chocolates, promises you don’t intend to keep.”

I think the word “politics” should be replaced with the word “romance.”

So, President Joe Biden gets up there and “woos” the crowd. A lot of personality and big talk. Even the progressives are behind him now. What choice do they have, really? All I can say is “whoopi.” We might as well be listening to a televangelist telling us that he is going to heal our afflictions and save the world — just keep following and sending more money. Why do we do either? Are we desperate, gullible, lazy, or just plain stupid? I think it’s “all of the above.”

Honestly, we may as well elect Joel Osteen for president and convert the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., into a megachurch.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita