Bill Miranda | The Big Spring Green Clean: The 2023 Annual Neighborhood Clean Up Event

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the flowers are in full bloom – it’s springtime in Santa Clarita! As we continue to emerge from a cold and wet winter season, now is the time to get a jump on the cleaning and chores we always say we will do around the house. It is also a great time to get out in the community and do your part to contribute to the health of the environment in Santa Clarita.

While you’re tidying up the garage and pulling weeds in the garden, be sure to mark your calendars for arguably the most important spring-cleaning opportunity in Santa Clarita! The Neighborhood Clean Up event is back and will once again bring community members together for a day of volunteering to beautify neighborhoods throughout the city. Volunteering is a powerful tool for building and maintaining relationships with one another, as well as providing an opportunity to protect the environment closest to our homes.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer numerous events for residents to join their neighbors in efforts to improve the community they share and spend valuable time together. Events like the annual River Rally and last year’s Preserving Newhall Community Day have direct positive impacts on our environment and personal well-being.

This year, residents are encouraged to once again participate in the annual Neighborhood Clean Up event on Saturday, April 29. This event is unique in that it allows city residents the chance to identify locations they think could use an extra helping hand.

Interested residents can get started by registering online through the events page on GreenSantaClarita.com. Three locations will be available where you can drive through and pick up supplies the morning of the event. You will select your preferred location when you register online, with the following options:

Canyon Country Park – 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St.

Bridgeport Elementary Parking Lot – 23670 Newhall Ranch Road.

On the day of the event, participants can drive through their selected location, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cleaning supplies are available while supplies last and include gloves and bags to help with cleanup efforts. After supplies are picked up, participants are free to head out into the community, to any place of their choosing, to help remove trash and debris in order to improve the city environment. Please plan to dispose of all bagged trash in your residential bin or cart.

To further celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day, registered participants can also pick up a free bag of mulch, while supplies last, at the same time and location when they pick up their supplies. We hope this will help support your home or community gardening projects!

We also want to encourage volunteers to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC during or after the morning of the event so we can all share in the progress we made as a community. I’d also like to invite you to attend a ceremonial tree planting, which will also take place on the morning of the event at the Bridgeport Park location.

Events like the Neighborhood Clean Up are made possible by residents who are willing to engage with their community and donate their time and effort to get involved in a meaningful way. We are thankful for each and every individual, family and community group that chooses to participate in events like this that improve the great city of Santa Clarita.

For more information about the Neighborhood Clean Up and other green events, projects or programs, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com or connect with us at the Green Santa Clarita page on Facebook. For questions, please contact our Environmental Services team by calling 661-286-0498 or emailing [email protected].

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]