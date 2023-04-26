Canyon softball dominates West Ranch 

A first-inning two-out rally powered the Canyon Cowboys softball team to victory at home on Monday over the West Ranch Wildcats.

The top two Cowboys were retired to start the game but Canyon’s offense erupted from there as the team went through the order in the first inning, including a base-clearing double from freshman Karina Montero.

Canyon won the game, 9-2, and was yet again led by pitcher Jessica Carr. The sophomore kept the Wildcats’ offense at bay from the circle, while going 3-for-4 with a double at the plate.

Carr went all seven innings and only allowed a pair of runs in the sixth. The ace finished with 10 strikeouts, five hits and walked just one batter.

Isabella Jimenez also stood out at the plate, going 2-of-4.

Krista Viareck and Brooke Petretti both registered multi-hit days for the Cats (4-18, 2-7).

Canyon coach Todd Wensely has been pleased to say the least with his star sophomore’s production, especially with his other pitcher out injured.

“She’s obviously having a phenomenal season,” Wensely said in a phone interview. “She’s our best player, she’s pitching great and she’s hitting about .500. She has over 100 strikeouts. She’s been a workhorse. Our other pitcher Gabby got hurt last week, so Jess has taken on a bigger role … It’s put more pressure on Jess but with eight games in these last two weeks, she’s really stepped up.”

Canyon’s defense has made some serious strides this season. In a sport where errors are a common occurrence in each game, the Cowboys have now gone four straight without a fielding error.

Canyon (6-13, 4-6) has a long week ahead of itself, with Monday’s Foothill League contest being the first of four games in as many days for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will be fighting for each game in this final week of regular-season action in hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time in nine years. Canyon is in a tight bind with West Ranch for the fourth seed in league as both teams will be clawing for wins this week.

The Wildcats will also be in for a busy week. West Ranch took down Golden Valley on Tuesday and will finish off the season on Thursday at home against Castaic.

Canyon returned to the field Tuesday, a home loss to Hart. The Cowboys will be back in action on Wednesday for a home league matchup with Castaic before wrapping up the regular season with Saugus. All games are slated for 3:15 p.m.

“We’re feeling really good,” Wensley said. “Right now we’re in sole possession of fourth place. If we win one of our last three, I think we’re looking at Canyon making it back into the playoffs.”