CARESCV returns to COC after two-year hiatus

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are hosting the fifth CARESCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo at The University Center at College of the Canyons Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This free event will feature a panel of oncology experts speaking on a variety of topics, including cancer prevention, recommended screenings guidelines, cancer care, recovery and more. Attendees will also learn about the collaboration between Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine that is bringing world-class cancer care to the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a statement released by the hospital.

Other resource and support services in Santa Clarita will also be represented.

“We are excited to bring this educational event back to the community,” said Dr. May Lin Tao, medical director of the Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Cancer Program and associate professor of radiation oncology at Keck School of Medicine of USC. “It’s a terrific opportunity for attendees to learn from top experts in the field about who’s at risk for cancer, cancer screening, care, treatment and recovery.”

A complimentary breakfast and raffle prizes will be available during the expo. Admission and parking are free to the public. All ages are welcome to attend. Advanced registration is preferred as space is limited. To register or for more information, visit henrymayo.com/CARESCV or call 661-200-1300.