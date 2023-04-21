Chamber to host API heritage month celebration 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Asian/Pacific Islander Council is scheduled May 24 to hold its API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the SCV business community.

The event is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia.

“Getting involved with events celebrating people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage will help members of our business community educate themselves on all the different cultures that contribute to the diversity within the Santa Clarita Valley,” Jennifer Avancena, chair of the API Council, said in a prepared statement released by the chamber. “It is the council’s goal that those participating in our API heritage month celebration understand the impact that our different cultures have and the vibrancy that we bring to our community.”

May marks Asian Pacific Heritage Month, which celebrates the histories of Americans hailing from across the Asian continent and from the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. The API Council will honor both a business and an individual who have made a significant impact on the API business community during the celebration.

“The SCV Chamber’s goal and mission is to encourage and support the economic growth and sustainability of the entire Santa Clarita Valley by building bridges and serving as a resource for all communities,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We are excited to bring our inaugural API Heritage Month Celebration to the business community after our successful launch of the council a few months ago.”

For those interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com and by clicking the Events tab. Companies that are interested in sponsoring, or would like more information, can email [email protected]