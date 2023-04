The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station held a Coffee with a Cop event at Slater’s 50/50 restaurant last week where residents were able to speak with deputies, as well as Capt. Justin Diez, about a variety of local issues.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chat with attendees during the “Coffee With A Cop” event held at Slater’s 50/50 in Valencia on Wednesday, 041223. Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chat with attendees during the “Coffee With A Cop” event held at Slater’s 50/50 in Valencia on Wednesday, 041223. Dan Watson/The Signal