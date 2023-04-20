College Briefs for April 20

Valencia student earns degree at George Fox University

Monet LaFrance of Valencia was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its mid-semester graduation ceremony in December 2022. LaFrance earned a bachelor of arts in psychology.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.

Local student makes dean’s list, graduates from Columbus State Community College

Mara Gillott, of Castaic, made the fall 2022 dean’s list and graduated cum laude from Columbus State Community College during fall semester commencement held on Dec. 16.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Gillott majored in business management.

Local student graduates from University of Wyoming

Zachary William Multer, of Valencia, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming at the completion of the fall 2022 semester.

Established in 1886, UW offers 200 areas of study and a low student/faculty ratio to allow for individual instruction and attention.

Local students honored on dean’s list at Baylor University

More than 5,100 Baylor University students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s academic honor list, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.

Local students on the dean’s list included:

• Newhall: Ryan Philips, College of Arts & Sciences.

• Santa Clarita: Rebecca Abraham, College of Arts & Sciences; Lucas Shields, Hankamer School of Business.

• Valencia: Valentina Falabella, College of Arts & Sciences; Nick Rappoldt, Hankamer School of Business.

Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Students are drawn to the university from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, pre-medicine, computer science, nursing and music, along with 79 master’s programs, 50 doctoral programs (including the juris doctor), the education specialist program and master of laws program.