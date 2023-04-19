Golden Valley graduate awarded Fulbright Scholarship

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Madeline Fayne, a 2019 graduate of Golden Valley High School, has been selected for a Fulbright award for the academic year 2023-2024 in France.

The Fulbright award is a highly competitive scholarship that provides Fayne with the opportunity to conduct research in her field of interest in France, while promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange between the United States and France.

“Madeline’s selection for the Fulbright award is a great achievement and a testament to her academic excellence and dedication to her studies,” reads a statement released by the district. “The Hart district is incredibly proud of her and wishes her all the best in this exciting opportunity to represent our country abroad.”

“Madeline was an amazing Grizzly from the Golden Valley Class of 2019,” Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias said in the release. “She was involved in theater, band, dance and choir in addition to taking a rigorous academic load, which speaks volumes to her dedication to Golden Valley High School. We knew Madeline was going to make a mark, but a Fulbright Scholar is absolutely incredible. Speaking on behalf of Golden Valley, we are all so proud of her.”

The Fulbright program, established in 1946, is a flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government, and it aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Fulbright alumni have become heads of state, judges, ambassadors, cabinet ministers, CEOs and university presidents, as well as leading journalists, artists, scientists and teachers.