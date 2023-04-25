Hart football coach Rick Herrington due home soon after heart transplant 

Herrington had surgery last week; brother Mike is in charge of Hart football for now

Hart football head coach Rick Herrington is recovering well and should be home this week following heart transplant surgery at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center last week, said his brother, Dean.

“He gets stronger and stronger each day,” Dean said in a phone interview with The Signal. “It’s great news that he gets to go home in the next day or two.”

Dean is a former offensive coordinator at Hart High School during his brother Mike’s reign of the program and is currently the head coach at St. Francis High School in La Cañada. Mike, who retired in December 2019, has taken charge of the program in Rick’s absence, Dean said.

Rick, 63, had been at UCLA Medical Center since Feb. 27 after feeling chest pains at a booster club meeting. According to Dean, doctors said that one of the bypass arteries in Rick’s heart had closed following triple bypass surgery in November.

“Everything was great,” Dean said. “I mean, he was doing everything that he did before. He was coaching, golfing, just doing whatever.”

Both Mike and Dean have been visiting Rick at the hospital, alternating days to keep him company. Dean credits Rick’s children, Todd and Kasey, for “holding the fort down at home.”

“They’ve just been strong and they’ve been great, you know, being there for Rick,” Dean said. “I can’t say enough words about how awesome those two have been.”

Once Rick does come home, he’ll still have a recovery period to get back to full health. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be keeping tabs on his football team, waiting for the day that he can be out on the field with his players.

“No telling when he’ll be out there, but, you know, they’ll be filming all the practices and everything and he’ll be able to watch practices and be able to coach that way,” Dean said. “And then I’m sure, gradually, he’ll get to go to on the field, and there’s no doubt in my mind that come the season, at some time during the season, he’ll be on the sidelines.”

The next step for Rick is getting back on the golf course, which could be sooner than later.

“The doctor told Rick he’ll be swinging a golf club in eight weeks,” Dean said.