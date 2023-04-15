Hospital to mark National Volunteer Week 

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs.

“We appreciate our volunteers every day of the year, and we are delighted to specifically recognize them during National Volunteer Week,” April Garcia, manager of volunteer services at Henry Mayo, said in a prepared statement. “Our volunteers work in many units in the hospital and selflessly provide their time to help our staff to care for the community.”

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact volunteers have and to thank them for lending their time and energy to make a difference in their communities. Started in 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize the efforts of volunteers in the U.S. Since then, each president has issued a proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers.

This weeklong event has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

“The time and dedication our volunteers give to the Henry Mayo staff and patients is priceless,” Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, said in the hospital’s release. “They help inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness to our community.”

For more information on volunteering at the hospital, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.