Juanita Fitzgerald | Meanderings by the Numbers

Just some meanderings of my muddled mind:

1: Who owns Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital?

2: Why don’t drivers stop for red lights and sirens, especially on McBean Parkway?

3: Does anyone beside me know who Sam Garrett was? Or how important he was to Newhall and Sand Canyon? Why doesn’t he have a star on the Newhall Walk of Western Stars?

4: I know a hometown newspaper is important to keep us connected as a community, but I do wish The Signal would follow up on their stories.

5: If you see or read about bizarre events in our city of state, you should contact the office of Rep. Mike Garcia or state Sen. Scott Wilk, or City Hall. They can’t know everything and you might give them some important information or they might give you a good answer.

6: I had a very learned English teacher in high school who made it a point to teach us that racial slurs and profanity were the language of the ignorant. I wish teachers would teach that in today’s world.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Saugus

Editor’s note: Juanita, we will take those by your numbers. 1: HMNH is a not-for-profit community hospital governed by a board of directors. 2: They’re just rude and selfish? We wish they would stop, too. 3: Sam Garrett, the world champion roper and rodeo cowboy? If you’d like to nominate him for the Walk of Western Stars, the city takes nominations each year. The nominations for next year don’t appear to be open yet but you could call City Hall at 661-259-CITY. 4: We always strive to improve! 5: We agree, government officials don’t know everything. Seriously, though, good point. 6: We agree with your English teacher, too.