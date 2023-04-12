Rick Barker | What’s the Point?

In re: Thomas Oatway, “Switching Party Affiliation,” letters, Feb. 28.

I was wondering if Mr. Oatway could explain to we peons exactly how he or anyone else re-registering from independent to Democrat to vote against Rep. Mike Garcia will make any difference at all in the outcome of an election? Mr. Oatway didn’t vote for him when he was registered as an independent and I doubt would ever vote for Rep. Garcia no matter his party affiliation, so what’s the point? And it’s relevant to point out again that in this congressional district a Republican candidate cannot win without getting the support of large numbers of independents and Democrats, which Rep. Garcia did quite handily in both of his victories over his Democrat opponent.

Rick Barker

Valencia