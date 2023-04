“So I am not a former porn star nor did I receive ‘hush money.’ I was just a Senate staffer for Joe Biden when he sexually assaulted me in 1993. To date there has been no investigation.” — Tara Reade, the eighth (!) woman to accuse President Biden of sexual misconduct

Most remarkable of all is that her mom told Larry King — and thus the entire nation — about this at the time.

And yet… crickets from the media…

Rob Kerchner

Valencia