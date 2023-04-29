Rob Kerchner | Reducing Immunity in Multiple Ways

The continued use of masks by 20-somethings is a fascinating and ironic phenomenon. These kids, who are least likely to get a bad case, often already have allergies, disabilities and sensitivities galore, thanks to overprotective parents, teachers and counselors who are propagandists and indoctrinators, and a mass media that promotes panic to their media-controlled minds. Ironically, over time their continued COVIDiocy will only contribute to their own reduced immunity to bad germs — and bad ideas.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia