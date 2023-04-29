Robert Lamoureux | Was the wood floor properly waterproofed?

Question: First, thank you for your column in The Signal. I look forward to your column every week. Secondly, we have a dark stain in only a portion of our real wood floor (not imitation). We replaced all our flooring recently with new real wood flooring, and once again those stains have shown up.

The floor was sealed by the wood contractor, before they installed the wood. I am at a loss to figure out what is going on. Logic says that it’s water, but after sealing and new wood, same problem.

What do you think?

— Doron

Answer: Doron, thank you for being a loyal reader of The Signal. Yes, you’re correct, it’s water that is doing this. Purchase a moisture meter from a local big box store and take moisture readings. You’ll see it’s high moisture. Then call the installer and have him come back and waterproof the floor. I’m 100% confident that this is the source of the staining. Best of luck.

