Ronald Perry | A Mirror on Racism

On March 23, Nancy Fairbanks of Stevenson Ranch wrote a great letter to the editor regarding racial discrimination. In that letter she mentioned how the NAACP Constitution (naacp.org/resources/naacp-constitution) is supposed to protect all races and how they ignored her call for help.

NAACP mission statement: “The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality and rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”

The following statement of objectives is found in Article II of the NAACP Constitution: “To ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens; To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States; To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes; To seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights; To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination; To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof, and to take any other lawful action in furtherance of these objectives, consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.”

These are all wonderful goals and objectives, but evidently our local NAACP chapter only feels that way if and when you are Black. But if you are of any other race your welfare and protection under these objectives are not important. Examples: the students at Saugus High School recognition of local law enforcement; Ms. Fairbanks’ plea for support; statements made over and over again separating races, not uniting them; advocating that students be identified by race. How does that unite?

So when you read this, don’t call me racist, NAACP. Take a look in the mirror. Are you really doing what your Constitution espouses? Really?

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country