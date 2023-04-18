Rosters set for SCV All-Star Games 

Santa Clarita Valley all-star basketball captains Andrew Meadow and Lincoln Phillips drafted their teams on Friday for the upcoming SCV All-Star Game.
The all-star selections were all voted in by Foothill League coaches while local Heritage League schools will also be showcased in the 3-point contest and all-star game on Thursday, hosted by The Signal and Statham Academy at Golden Valley High School.
Here are the boys’ rosters:
Team Drew
• Andrew Meadow, senior, West Ranch.
• Bryce Bedgood, junior, Valencia.
• Jonathan Hakim, senior, Castaic.
• Justin Perez, junior, Saugus.
- Sean Deme, senior, Castaic.
• Andrew Ezenwa, senior, Golden Valley.
• Lucas Spring, junior, Trinity.
• Bram Yoo, senior, Trinity.
• Cy Mitchell, sophomore, Santa Clarita Christian.
Team Linc
• Lincoln Phillips, senior, Canyon.
• Mikah Ballew, senior, Valencia.
• Carson Rodi, senior, Canyon.
• Joe Miller, senior, Golden Valley.
• Elias Bookhart, senior, Hart.
• Deven Strong, senior, Hart.
• Gavyn Cirricione, senior, Castaic.
• Rylan Starr, junior, Santa Clarita Christian.
• Eric Kubel, sophomore, Canyon.
Here are the rosters for the girls’ all-stars:
Team Laney
• Laney Grider, senior, Hart.
• Vanessa Zavala, senior, Hart.
• Elyse Mitchell, senior Hart.
• Arleigh Eav, senior, Hart.
• Emma Schaaf, junior, Trinity.
• Lily Caddow, senior, Trinity.
• Ella Stepan, senior, Trinity.
• Alyssa Taufaasau, junior, Golden Valley.
• Sabrina Banke, junior, Santa Clarita Christian.
• Head coach James De Monbrun.
Team Aaliyah
• Aaliyah Garcia, senior, Canyon.
• Josie Regez, junior, Canyon.
• Jade Sims, senior, Canyon.
• Koko Booker, junior, Canyon.
• Destiny Onovo, junior, Saugus.
• Shannen Wilsen, freshman, Saugus.
• EvaMarie Rios, freshman, Saugus.
• Cara McKell, freshman, Valencia.
• Libby Oxciano, junior, Valencia.
• Alissa Saradin, senior, West Ranch.
• Head coach Jessica Haayer.
The event will start with the girls’ 3-point contest at 5 p.m. followed by the girls’ all-star game at 5:30 p.m.
The boys’ 3-point contest will start at 7 p.m. at the latest, followed by the boys’ all-star game.
Kids under 10 years old are free while general admission is $5. All profits will be donated back to the local athletic programs.