Rosters set for SCV All-Star Games 

Santa Clarita Valley all-star basketball captains Andrew Meadow and Lincoln Phillips drafted their teams on Friday for the upcoming SCV All-Star Game.

The all-star selections were all voted in by Foothill League coaches while local Heritage League schools will also be showcased in the 3-point contest and all-star game on Thursday, hosted by The Signal and Statham Academy at Golden Valley High School.

Here are the boys’ rosters:

West Ranch forward Andrew Meadow (13) yells as he flushes a two-handed dunk in the second quarter of a non-league game against Grant High School at the West Ranch High School gymnasium in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. West Ranch defeated Grant 68-31. Chris Torres/The Signal

Team Drew

• Andrew Meadow, senior, West Ranch.

• Bryce Bedgood, junior, Valencia.

• Jonathan Hakim, senior, Castaic.

• Justin Perez, junior, Saugus.

Sean Deme, senior, Castaic.

• Andrew Ezenwa, senior, Golden Valley.

• Lucas Spring, junior, Trinity.

• Bram Yoo, senior, Trinity.

• Cy Mitchell, sophomore, Santa Clarita Christian.



Canyon guard Lincoln Philipps (2) goes for a layup in the fourth quarter of a Foothill League game at Canyon High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Valencia defeated Canyon 65-47. Chris Torres/The Signal

Team Linc

• Lincoln Phillips, senior, Canyon.

• Mikah Ballew, senior, Valencia.

• Carson Rodi, senior, Canyon.

• Joe Miller, senior, Golden Valley.

• Elias Bookhart, senior, Hart.

• Deven Strong, senior, Hart.

• Gavyn Cirricione, senior, Castaic.

• Rylan Starr, junior, Santa Clarita Christian.

• Eric Kubel, sophomore, Canyon.



Here are the rosters for the girls’ all-stars:

Team Laney

• Laney Grider, senior, Hart.

• Vanessa Zavala, senior, Hart.

• Elyse Mitchell, senior Hart.

• Arleigh Eav, senior, Hart.

• Emma Schaaf, junior, Trinity.

• Lily Caddow, senior, Trinity.

• Ella Stepan, senior, Trinity.

• Alyssa Taufaasau, junior, Golden Valley.

• Sabrina Banke, junior, Santa Clarita Christian.

• Head coach James De Monbrun.

Golden Valley guard Alyssa Taufaasau (20) pulls up for a jump shot in the second quarter of a Foothill League regular season game at Golden Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hart won 75-40. Chris Torres/The Signal



Team Aaliyah

• Aaliyah Garcia, senior, Canyon.

• Josie Regez, junior, Canyon.

• Jade Sims, senior, Canyon.

• Koko Booker, junior, Canyon.

• Destiny Onovo, junior, Saugus.

• Shannen Wilsen, freshman, Saugus.

• EvaMarie Rios, freshman, Saugus.

• Cara McKell, freshman, Valencia.

• Libby Oxciano, junior, Valencia.

• Alissa Saradin, senior, West Ranch.

• Head coach Jessica Haayer.

Valencia guard Libertine Oxciano (23) bites on her jersey in the second quarter of a Foothill League game at Canyon High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Canyon defeated Valencia 60-46. Chris Torres/The Signal



The event will start with the girls’ 3-point contest at 5 p.m. followed by the girls’ all-star game at 5:30 p.m.

The boys’ 3-point contest will start at 7 p.m. at the latest, followed by the boys’ all-star game.

Kids under 10 years old are free while general admission is $5. All profits will be donated back to the local athletic programs.