Rosters set for SCV All-Star Games 

Canyon guard Aaliyah Garcia (2) shoots a jump shot over Hart guard Laney Grider (4) during a Foothill League game at the Hart High School gymnasium in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hart won 51-48. Chris Torres/The Signal
 Santa Clarita Valley all-star basketball captains Andrew Meadow and Lincoln Phillips drafted their teams on Friday for the upcoming SCV All-Star Game. 

The all-star selections were all voted in by Foothill League coaches while local Heritage League schools will also be showcased in the 3-point contest and all-star game on Thursday, hosted by The Signal and Statham Academy at Golden Valley High School. 

Here are the boys’ rosters: 

West Ranch forward Andrew Meadow (13) yells as he flushes a two-handed dunk in the second quarter of a non-league game against Grant High School at the West Ranch High School gymnasium in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. West Ranch defeated Grant 68-31. Chris Torres/The Signal

Team Drew 

• Andrew Meadow, senior, West Ranch. 

• Bryce Bedgood, junior, Valencia. 

• Jonathan Hakim, senior, Castaic.

• Justin Perez, junior, Saugus.  

  • Sean Deme, senior, Castaic.

• Andrew Ezenwa, senior, Golden Valley. 

• Lucas Spring, junior, Trinity. 

• Bram Yoo, senior, Trinity. 

• Cy Mitchell, sophomore, Santa Clarita Christian. 
 

Canyon guard Lincoln Philipps (2) goes for a layup in the fourth quarter of a Foothill League game at Canyon High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Valencia defeated Canyon 65-47. Chris Torres/The Signal

Team Linc  

• Lincoln Phillips, senior, Canyon. 

• Mikah Ballew, senior, Valencia. 

• Carson Rodi, senior, Canyon. 

• Joe Miller, senior, Golden Valley. 

• Elias Bookhart, senior, Hart. 

• Deven Strong, senior, Hart.  

• Gavyn Cirricione, senior, Castaic. 

• Rylan Starr, junior, Santa Clarita Christian. 

• Eric Kubel, sophomore, Canyon. 

 
Here are the rosters for the girls’ all-stars: 

Team Laney 

• Laney Grider, senior, Hart. 

• Vanessa Zavala, senior, Hart. 

• Elyse Mitchell, senior Hart. 

• Arleigh Eav, senior, Hart. 

• Emma Schaaf, junior, Trinity. 

• Lily Caddow, senior, Trinity. 

• Ella Stepan, senior, Trinity. 

• Alyssa Taufaasau, junior, Golden Valley. 

• Sabrina Banke, junior, Santa Clarita Christian. 

• Head coach James De Monbrun. 

Golden Valley guard Alyssa Taufaasau (20) pulls up for a jump shot in the second quarter of a Foothill League regular season game at Golden Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hart won 75-40. Chris Torres/The Signal

 
Team Aaliyah 

• Aaliyah Garcia, senior, Canyon. 

• Josie Regez, junior, Canyon. 

• Jade Sims, senior, Canyon. 

• Koko Booker, junior, Canyon.  

• Destiny Onovo, junior, Saugus. 

• Shannen Wilsen, freshman, Saugus. 

• EvaMarie Rios, freshman, Saugus. 

• Cara McKell, freshman, Valencia. 

• Libby Oxciano, junior, Valencia. 

• Alissa Saradin, senior, West Ranch. 

• Head coach Jessica Haayer. 

Valencia guard Libertine Oxciano (23) bites on her jersey in the second quarter of a Foothill League game at Canyon High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Canyon defeated Valencia 60-46. Chris Torres/The Signal

 
The event will start with the girls’ 3-point contest at 5 p.m. followed by the girls’ all-star game at 5:30 p.m. 

The boys’ 3-point contest will start at 7 p.m. at the latest, followed by the boys’ all-star game. 

Kids under 10 years old are free while general admission is $5. All profits will be donated back to the local athletic programs. 

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected] Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

