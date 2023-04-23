Santa Clarita Entertains 

By Michele E. Buttelman

The loss of the Canyon Club at Valencia Town Center struck a blow to entertainment options available to Santa Clarita Valley residents. However, the SCV is still a very entertaining place, if you know where to look.

Monthly Fun

SENSES Block Party

Main Street and Market Street, Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

https://oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party

Third Thursday of the month now through October, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free. Live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages.

Monthly themes:

April 20 Wild, Wild West

May 18 Outdoor Adventure

June 15 Game Night

July 20 Tropical Summer

Aug. 17 Renaissance Fair

Sept. 21 Tailgate

Oct. 19 Monster Mash

Celebrate

Canyon Country Community Center,

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-and-community-services-department/events/celebrate-series#!/

Hosted by the city of Santa Clarita. Grab a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks, gather around the outdoor stage to watch performers share their culture through music and dance, and get to know other places, and countries, a little better through arts, crafts and activities.

“Celebrate” is a free family-friendly event that aims to ignite curiosity and promote a greater understanding of Santa Clarita’s cultural diversity. You don’t have to travel far to experience the wonders of other places, cultures and traditions.

Monthly through September. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Upcoming events:

May 12 West Africa

June 9 Peru

July 14 Spain

Aug, 11 The Tataviam

Sept. 8 China

Punchlines at The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Every other month

May 6 8 p.m.

www.eventbrite.com/e/punchlines-at-the-main-tickets-602869076637

This ever-changing show will bring local and nationally touring comics. It will be a gut-busting night of laughter. New comedians will be featured at each show. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors.

Sierra Hillbillies Social Square Dance Club

Valencia United Methodist Church,

25718 McBean Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355.

http://www.sierrahillbillies.org

The Sierra Hillbillies dance on the first Sunday of every month, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The social square dance club invites all who want to make new friends and to learn this fun way to exercise. The beginning Square Dance class is held at Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Class meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Info: Contact Alan at [email protected], or (661) 262-9525.

Juan Del Castillo, Lead Vocalist of DSB, performs on stage for the first show to kick off The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park event series at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Weekly Fun

Many SCV bars and restaurants have live music on the weekends, as well as weekly trivia nights.

Salt Creek Grille

24415 Town Center Drive #115,

Valencia, CA 91355

Live music Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 11p.m.

Pocock Brewing Company

24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite B

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

www.pocockbrewing.com

Weekly live music on Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekly Trivia with Budds, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monthly live free Punchlines Comedy Show first Tuesday of the month 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lucky Luke Brewing Co.

25108 Rye Canyon Loop,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

www.luckylukebrewing.com

Mondays at 7 p.m. King Trivia, No entry fee, fun prizes. Friday Night Bites with food truck and DJ. Occasional live music, see event calendar for details.

The Local Pub & Grill

The Old Road,

Valencia, CA 91381

www.thelocalpubgrill.com

Tuesdays Taco Trivia at 7 p.m.

Route 66 Classic Grill

18730 Soledad Canyon Road

Canyon Country, CA 91350

www.route66classicgrill.com

Bike Nights at Route 66 Classic Grill are back every Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., now through October. Live music, raffle prizes, BBQ.

Smokehouse on Main

24255 Main St.,

Old Town Newhall, CA 91321

https://smokehouseonmain.com

The best karaoke night in town Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sign up, eat, sing, drink and enjoy the entertainment. Pro Jam Sundays 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your axe, bring your mic. Occasional live music, check events calendar. May 22 Blue Ramblers 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. soulful blues.

J.R.’S Comedy Club (Located Inside Mimi’s Cafe)

24201 Magic Mountain Parkway

Valencia, CA 91355

www.comedyinvalencia.com

Saturdays at 7 p.m. Standup comedy.

Concerts in the Park

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-and-community-services-department/events/concerts-in-the-park

Every summer the city of Santa Clarita offers Concerts in the Park on Saturdays at 7 p.m. The free concerts will start on July 8 and run until Aug. 26. Lineup to be announced soon.

Lisa Loeb will perform June 3 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Photo Santa Clarita PAC.

Major Venues

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

https://pac.canyons.edu

The PAC at COC plays host to a variety of entertainment throughout the year on its Main Stage and Black Box Theatre including a variety of concerts, plays and entertainment. Entertainment organizations throughout the SCV use the venue for performances including the SCV Master Chorale and the Santa Clarita Ballet Co. Upcoming entertainment options include:

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons is the premiere performance venue in Santa Clarita offering a variety of entertainment options throughout the year. Photo College of the Canyons.

Free Electronica Musique & Multimedia Concert

7 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Black Box Theater

Commercial Music Concert

Cover Charge

7 p.m. Friday, May 19

Main Stage

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience

COC Presents

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Main Stage Tickets from $20

Free Studio Jazz Concert

Music Department

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30

Main Stage

Lisa Loeb

COC Presents

8 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Main Stage Tickets from $25

California Institute of the Arts

24700 McBean Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

https://calarts.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar

As one of the premiere arts schools in the United States CalArts presents a variety of entertainment in music, dance and theater. See the calendar for details of upcoming performances.

The MAIN, an intimate 81 seat theater in Old Town Newhall, offers comedy, music, theater and more. Photo City of Santa Clarita.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

https://atthemain.org

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall offers a variety of entertainment throughout the year including music, comedy, theater and more. See calendar for details of upcoming performances.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

https://www.canyontheatre.org/

The CTG in Old Town Newhall offers community theater performances throughout the year. Currently on stage through April 30 is “Disney’s Newsies, The Musical.”