Santa Clarita Entertains 

By Michele E. Buttelman
The loss of the Canyon Club at Valencia Town Center struck a blow to entertainment options available to Santa Clarita Valley residents. However, the SCV is still a very entertaining place, if you know where to look.
Monthly Fun
SENSES Block Party
Main Street and Market Street, Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
https://oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party
Third Thursday of the month now through October, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Free. Live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages.
Monthly themes:
April 20 Wild, Wild West
May 18 Outdoor Adventure
June 15 Game Night
July 20 Tropical Summer
Aug. 17 Renaissance Fair
Sept. 21 Tailgate
Oct. 19 Monster Mash
Celebrate
Canyon Country Community Center,
18410 Sierra Highway,
Santa Clarita, CA 91351
https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-and-community-services-department/events/celebrate-series#!/
Hosted by the city of Santa Clarita. Grab a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks, gather around the outdoor stage to watch performers share their culture through music and dance, and get to know other places, and countries, a little better through arts, crafts and activities.
“Celebrate” is a free family-friendly event that aims to ignite curiosity and promote a greater understanding of Santa Clarita’s cultural diversity. You don’t have to travel far to experience the wonders of other places, cultures and traditions.
Monthly through September. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Upcoming events:
May 12 West Africa
June 9 Peru
July 14 Spain
Aug, 11 The Tataviam
Sept. 8 China
Punchlines at The MAIN
24266 Main St.,
Newhall, CA 91321
Every other month
May 6 8 p.m.
www.eventbrite.com/e/punchlines-at-the-main-tickets-602869076637
This ever-changing show will bring local and nationally touring comics. It will be a gut-busting night of laughter. New comedians will be featured at each show. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors.
Sierra Hillbillies Social Square Dance Club
Valencia United Methodist Church,
25718 McBean Parkway,
Valencia, CA 91355.
http://www.sierrahillbillies.org
The Sierra Hillbillies dance on the first Sunday of every month, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The social square dance club invites all who want to make new friends and to learn this fun way to exercise. The beginning Square Dance class is held at Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Class meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Info: Contact Alan at [email protected], or (661) 262-9525.
Weekly Fun
Many SCV bars and restaurants have live music on the weekends, as well as weekly trivia nights.
Salt Creek Grille
24415 Town Center Drive #115,
Valencia, CA 91355
Live music Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 11p.m.
Pocock Brewing Company
24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite B
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
www.pocockbrewing.com
Weekly live music on Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Weekly Trivia with Budds, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monthly live free Punchlines Comedy Show first Tuesday of the month 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
25108 Rye Canyon Loop,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
www.luckylukebrewing.com
Mondays at 7 p.m. King Trivia, No entry fee, fun prizes. Friday Night Bites with food truck and DJ. Occasional live music, see event calendar for details.
The Local Pub & Grill
The Old Road,
Valencia, CA 91381
www.thelocalpubgrill.com
Tuesdays Taco Trivia at 7 p.m.
Route 66 Classic Grill
18730 Soledad Canyon Road
Canyon Country, CA 91350
www.route66classicgrill.com
Bike Nights at Route 66 Classic Grill are back every Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., now through October. Live music, raffle prizes, BBQ.
Smokehouse on Main
24255 Main St.,
Old Town Newhall, CA 91321
The best karaoke night in town Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sign up, eat, sing, drink and enjoy the entertainment. Pro Jam Sundays 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your axe, bring your mic. Occasional live music, check events calendar. May 22 Blue Ramblers 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. soulful blues.
J.R.’S Comedy Club (Located Inside Mimi’s Cafe)
24201 Magic Mountain Parkway
Valencia, CA 91355
www.comedyinvalencia.com
Saturdays at 7 p.m. Standup comedy.
Concerts in the Park
Central Park
27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-and-community-services-department/events/concerts-in-the-park
Every summer the city of Santa Clarita offers Concerts in the Park on Saturdays at 7 p.m. The free concerts will start on July 8 and run until Aug. 26. Lineup to be announced soon.
Major Venues
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The PAC at COC plays host to a variety of entertainment throughout the year on its Main Stage and Black Box Theatre including a variety of concerts, plays and entertainment. Entertainment organizations throughout the SCV use the venue for performances including the SCV Master Chorale and the Santa Clarita Ballet Co. Upcoming entertainment options include:
Free Electronica Musique & Multimedia Concert
7 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Black Box Theater
Commercial Music Concert
Cover Charge
7 p.m. Friday, May 19
Main Stage
Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience
COC Presents
3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Main Stage Tickets from $20
Free Studio Jazz Concert
Music Department
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30
Main Stage
Lisa Loeb
COC Presents
8 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Main Stage Tickets from $25
California Institute of the Arts
24700 McBean Parkway,
Valencia, CA 91355
https://calarts.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar
As one of the premiere arts schools in the United States CalArts presents a variety of entertainment in music, dance and theater. See the calendar for details of upcoming performances.
The MAIN
24266 Main St.,
Newhall, CA 91321
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall offers a variety of entertainment throughout the year including music, comedy, theater and more. See calendar for details of upcoming performances.
Canyon Theatre Guild
24242 Main St.,
Newhall, CA 91321
https://www.canyontheatre.org/
The CTG in Old Town Newhall offers community theater performances throughout the year. Currently on stage through April 30 is “Disney’s Newsies, The Musical.”