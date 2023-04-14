Thomas Oatway | A News Experiment

Bombshell evidence has been exposed by the Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit for defamation against Fox News. Fox News prime time hosts and CEO Rupert Murdoch exchanged messages that revealed they knew Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani were nuts. Yet they continued to give them airtime to promote their false narrative that the election was stolen.

Almost none of Fox News’ loyal viewers have heard this evidence. Fox News has not shown it. Their viewers almost never will tune in another media source like CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, or PBS. They only want to hear the Big Lie. And if Fox News had put out the truth, they would lose viewers to Newsmax and OAN.

I fully understand the logic of this argument. I once had a friend tell me I should stop viewing CNN et al and get the real truth from Fox News. I volunteered that if my friend would watch a couple hours of CNN or MSNBC every night for a week, I would watch the same amount of Fox News. I then began doing so, taking notes on what I heard from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

What I saw was for the most part unbelievable. I reported several of the most egregious falsehoods to my friend. No watching of CNN or MSNBC would happen; it was all fake news. We went back to our news bubbles. I am certain my friend still believes Fox News is the most authoritative “balanced news” on the airways.

If you are religious, you probably believe there will be a day of reckoning. Lies will be a subject to be discussed with God in the hereafter. This will be fun.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia