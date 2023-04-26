Thomas Oatway | Informed Republicans Required

Recent polls indicate that 41% of Republicans now believe Fox News should be held accountable for the misinformation that was spread by its primetime hosts about election fraud. And 65% of all Americans believe that Fox News was reckless in misinforming its audience. That tells me that there are a significant number of Republicans who can actually differentiate truth from lies. That is a good thing. Now what do we do about deprogramming the others?

It appears Donald Trump will soon be indicted by prosecutors in Atlanta and the Department of Justice (in addition to New York). If Trump is successful in capturing the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidency, he will doom the party to resounding defeats in both the presidential and congressional elections. It is time for Fox News to come clean with the truth so its viewers can abandon Trump before he does more damage to the country and the GOP. I say this even though I would relish the sight of seeing Trump participate in debates in an orange jumpsuit.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia