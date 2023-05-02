Barber and business owner at 23 years old 

At only 23 years old, Legend Solomon is the owner of Billionaire Barbers Club, a dream that he never saw coming.

Solomon’s goal out of high school was always to attend college. However, after attending California Lutheran University for one year, he learned that college was just not the path for him.

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

One of Solomon’s managers at a clothing store he worked for quit and became a barber.

Solomon had always thought that barbering was “interesting,” but seeing someone commit to the career made it more of a serious thought for him.

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

He began researching the field and decided to give it a try.

Solomon took the risk and turned against what he thought he was going to do out of high school. He stopped attending Cal Lutheran and picked up the clippers.

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

“I really started to connect with people,” said Solomon. “I like the feeling of giving people that confidence boost.”

Solomon finally felt in his element.

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

“You get them off the chair and they’re super happy and they feel good,” said Solomon. “It makes me happy that I’m making them feel better about themselves, and you might think it’s small, but you know for them or for me, it means a lot.”

One satisfied customer after the next coming through Solomon’s chair, he began to feel more comfortable with the craft.

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

What was a risk turned into a state of feeling comfortable. But, Solomon does not like living in the comfortable.

“I’m always on, trying to find the next move, and trying to always progress and further myself, too,” said Solomon. “I was very blessed to be able to get very comfortable very fast and I was like, ‘What’s next for me?’”

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

When Solomon was a kid he never saw himself working for someone else. He pictured himself as his own boss, owning his own business.

Back then he had no idea what this business would be, but now with his newfound passion of barbering, his vision became clearer.

Photo courtesy of Legend Solomon.

“There’s not a lot of barber shops out here that are run by a younger person,” said Solomon. “I really want to kind of be one of the first ones.”

With money saved up and the support of friends and family, Billionaire Barbers Club was born.

Billionaire Barbers Club, at 28168 Newhall Ranch Road, held its grand opening on April 22. The shop offers services such as haircuts, beard trims and hot towel treatments.

“It’s still kind of surreal to this day, I pull up every day and I’m like, ‘I’m the owner, this is my place,’” said Solomon.