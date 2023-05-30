Carrie Lujan | City Budget Clarification

In a letter to the editor published in The Signal on May 17, the author claimed the adjustments cited in this year’s city of Santa Clarita proposed budget were actually budget cuts. This is false. In fact, the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 totals $322 million, an approximate 7.7% increase from the current budget. This increase is a result of the city’s good fiscal management and higher-than-expected city revenues, allowing the city to fund a variety of additional operational and capital improvement program projects and needs, including more money for parks, general service and library operations. The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget is the largest in city history and, even still, the city remains in strong financial position.

Carrie Lujan

Communications Division Manager

City of Santa Clarita