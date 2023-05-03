City announces Concerts in the Park lineup 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer, from July 8 to Aug. 26 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The 2023 Concerts in the Park lineup features the return of Santa Clarita favorites and tributes to some of the most beloved musical artists in the world. A variety of genres are on the set list, including rock, metal, pop and more. Each show will begin at 7 p.m. with food vendors onsite beginning at 5 p.m., allowing concertgoers to relax and enjoy a meal or snack during the show.

The schedule is as follows:

• July 8 — Hard Day’s Night: A Tribute to The Beatles.

• July 15 — Wild Shot: A Tribute to Guns N’ Roses.

• July 22 — Upstream: Reggae, Soca, Caribbean.

• July 29 — 90s Rock Show: 90s Alternative and Grunge Rock.

• Aug. 5 — Savor: A Tribute to Santana.

• Aug. 12 — A Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

• Aug. 19 — Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen.

• Aug. 26 — FABBA: A Tribute to ABBA.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email [email protected].