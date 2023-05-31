COC aerospace team seeks support for mission with NASA

News release

College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team is regularly selected to participate in NASA HASP (High Altitude Student Platform) and NASA RockSatX missions, and is seeking the community’s support for its next mission.

The team’s initial space flight was in 2016 and has continued to reach for the stars each year since its first experience. The team is launching four experiments this year.

“The COC Team has established a strong reputation of professionalism at multiple NASA sites with their ability to deliver experiments that are ready for space flight,” said a statement released by the team.

AST competes with college and university teams from around the world for these opportunities. The COC team designs, machines, codes, assembles and tests its experiments for upper atmospheric and space research, which are then launched aboard NASA space vehicles.

“The community college team’s greatest barrier is funding,” the release said. “Unlike university teams, the COC team must raise all funds for materials, launch fees and student travel to (the) NASA site with their experiment. Our community can make a difference. We rely on donations from generous individuals and companies in our community. Your support is crucial to increasing diversity and persistence in STEM and making students dreams come true.”

Donation checks can be made out to HASP & RSX and mailed to College of the Canyons Foundation, HASP & RSX Account, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Donations can also be made online at tinyurl.com/35zwdkxb. For questions you may email the AST student advisor at [email protected].