CTG’s ‘Newsies’ broadway musical to give encore performance Sunday

News release

Due to unprecedented popular demand, Disney’s “Newsies,” the Broadway musical at Canyon Theatre Guild, has added an encore performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. After its Santa Clarita debut earlier in March, “Newsies” has had an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences of all ages.

Set in 1899 New York City, “Newsies” is the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.” The Hollywood Reporter said this about the Broadway touring production: “Rousing songs by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, high-energy dance numbers, an appealing cast and an uplifting story make this reconceived version of the Christian Bale movie one of Disney Theatrical’s most entertaining new properties in years.”

Tickets are available now. Not recommended for very young children. Adults are $23, juniors and seniors are $19. To reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/newsies.