Gary Curtis | ‘There Are Only Two Genders’

Middle School student Liam Morrison was recently pulled out of gym class in Middleborough, Massachusetts, and told to remove a T-shirt he was wearing that said “There are only two genders.” When he respectfully declined, he was expelled.

Young Liam felt his First Amendment right to freedom of speech had been violated and proceeded to arrange to publicly share his beliefs at the next school committee meeting.

“I have a right to have a voice,” Liam reportedly said.

School officials said the “content of Liam’s shirt targeted students of a protected class; namely in the area of gender identity.”

Gender dysphoria, emotional depression, or anxiety disorder are experienced all too often in our modern, deviant democracy. Hormone-confused children and teens are being pressured to ideologically reject their God-given, biological bodies and “transition” to another gender or sexual identity, somewhere in between — often without their parents’ knowledge.

Instead of concern and compassion for these confused adolescents, our sexualized culture seems to want them to explore alternate genders, sexual ideologies and/or radical surgical choices.

These may even include chemical castration for males and radical breast removal for females. Extreme sexual confusion has even caused some to seek permanent genitalia changes.

What would have been unthinkable a decade ago is now commonplace and commended. Biological males, pretending to be females, take away athletic awards and scholarships from biological females. Meanwhile, the mainstream media and at least one political party quickly glorify it as “heroic.”

Adolescents experience rapid physical, cognitive and psychosocial growth. Recently a Washington Post-KFF poll revealed most Americans don’t agree with what some call the “Alphabet Mafia’s” narrative and dangerous practices.

The poll showed 70% think “trans-ing” prepubescent children is bad, while 60% do not support transitioning teens.

Further, a majority of those surveyed believe preadolescents don’t need to hear transgender indoctrination in schools.

The present Democrat administration demands its leaders and bureaucrats speak affirmatively about this new sexual ideology and cultural confusion. Sincerely held religious beliefs and freedoms are often denied, as the sexualized counter-culture demands acquiescence.

May God forgive us and rescue the inherent innocence of our children and grandchildren!

Gary Curtis

Newhall