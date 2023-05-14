Hart boys’ volleyball wins first CIF title 

Hart Indians boys’ volleyball rolled through Saturday’s CIF Division 4 championship bout with the El Dorado Golden Hawks.

The Indians notched their second straight sweep in the postseason, beating Golden Hawks 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 at Cerritos College.

The program also won the Foothill League for the first time in 30 years after going undefeated. Hart coach Loy Mueller feels his program now finally is getting the credit it deserves after some tough years.

“After years of being bounced in the first round, it feels really good,” Mueller said. “It feels like we’ve gotten recognition and we’ve gotten to a place that we deserve as a program. These boys really deserve all the credit because they’re the ones putting in the work every single day.”

Hart captain Owen Douphner (10) goes for a kill in the third set of the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship game against El Dorado at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hart senior Owen Douphner led the charge with 28 kills, 14 digs, five aces and a block.

“It’s awesome, this was exactly what I was hoping for,” Douphner said. “Just coming in, destroying and wiping them in three sets. This was everything I hoped for.”

Douphner took over the match in spurts as he consistently hit his spots with his big jump while also adding a huge swing on the net to hand El Dorado just their second best-of-five straight set loss of the season. The outside hitter will graduate in a few weeks and head to CSUN men’s volleyball alongside current teammate Hank Kaufman, who also played a big role in the championship match. However, after so many tough matches and practices, Kaufman isn’t too surprised Hart reached the top of the division.

Hart captain Hank Kaufman (2) kisses the championship plaque after his team won the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship against El Dorado High School at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

“No, I’m not surprised at all,” Kaufman said. “This is a great group of guys that work really hard. It’s really fun to be in practice and it’s just a great team environment. I think we’ll make a good run at state.”

Kaufman tallied 13 kills and five digs for the Indians (32-5).

Hart entered the match playing their best all season and continued to make strides in the title match. Seniors Gabe Stokes, Maxx Merlo and Brandon Derham didn’t get many blocks but had a ton of touches on the Golden Hawks attacks. Libero Isaac Kim played solid defense and added 16 digs for the team, while defensive specialist Nick Escalante served well from the end line.

Hart captain Owen Douphner (10) celebrates with the championship plaque after his team won the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship against El Dorado High School at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

A team previously known for its slow starts had everything clicking and was in total control for most of the match.

El Dorado (19-15) took its first lead of the day in the second set after a service ace. However, some timely kills from Douphner and a Merlo block sparked a 4-0 run and swayed the game back in Hart’s favor. Douphner and Kaufman both got into a groove and closed out the second game with clutch kills.

The Golden Hawks rallied in every set facing match-point. Hart held on in every game and with the Indians passing, blocking and hitting as well as they were, little adjustment was needed.

The fantastic season for both teams isn’t over just yet as each will head into the SoCal Regional Tournament next week. El Dorado got off to a terrible start this year, winning just four of their first 14 matches. The Hawks bounced back and went 15-4 since the bad start to reach the CIF championship.

The Hart fans traveled well, and they will now likely be rewarded with a home match in the regional tournament.

“A lot of our friends and family showed up today,” Douphner said. “Hopefully we can pack the gym in our next game.”

Hart has seen more than just its own family rally behind the team. Rival Foothill League coaches have assisted in various ways helping Mueller prepare the team throughout CIF.

Hart head Coach Loy Mueller holds up the championship plaque after his team won the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship against El Dorado High School at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

“West Ranch head coach Brandon Johnson, I’ve been talking to him every single day,” Mueller said. “Kaitlin at Saugus. I’ve been messaging her. Jeff Cody of Canyon is a great friend of mine. Just having coaches like that, that back you up and getting to return the favor when they make the playoffs is really cool and it’s really special to me.”

The Indians play in a tough Foothill League, which was crucial in getting the team in playoff shape and perhaps close to peaking.

“Honestly, playoffs weren’t really my first worry going into the season,” said Hart setter Tanner Andrew. “I was worrying more about league but once we got here I think we started playing our A-game…I think we still have a little bit more to work out but I think we’re getting really close to peaking. The one thing we need to do to peak is just stay consistent.”

Hart has improved all year and with a section title on the line, the Indians delivered

“I think we’re almost there,” Mueller said. “I tell the boys this every time out, every single set point that we just need to be just a little faster, mentally engaged. Sometimes we’re just too calm. And that’s when we give up those runs of four or five points in a row where we’re making silly mistakes. We just have to engage just a little bit faster but if the problem of this team is going to be too calm then I’m okay with it. I’d prefer that over a stressed out team.”

Hart will find its next opponent in the regional tournament on Sunday when the CIF releases its brackets for the SoCal Regional Tournaments. Mueller and the boys will enjoy the weekend before worrying about their next venture this season.

“We’re going to be extremely excited today and tomorrow but Monday is a new season,” Mueller said. “The boys know that. Whatever regional throws at us, we’re up for the challenge and we feel like we belong with the top teams. We want to see good volleyball competition and the boys know at this point. Now it’s bonus volleyball now it’s the fun volleyball. Now we’re playing with the best of the best and that’s what we want. That’s what we wanted all year.”

The Hart boys volleyball team celebrates after winning the CIF Southern Section Division IV championship against El Dorado High School at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hart captain Hank Kaufman (2) smiles after scoring a point in the third set of the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship game against El Dorado at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hart libero Isaac Kim (16) digs a serve in the second set of the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship game against El Dorado at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal