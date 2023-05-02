Saugus alum Tanner Brown signs with Rams as undrafted rookie 

Kicker played at COC, then UNLV and Oklahoma State, before signing

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, Saugus High School alumnus Tanner Brown found a home not too far from his hometown.

The kicker, who played two years at College of the Canyons before transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and then Oklahoma State University, signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced in a news release on Monday.

“We are very proud and excited for Tanner,” Saugus football head coach Jason Bornn told The Signal via text message. “He was a tremendous asset for us as a kicker and an outstanding human being. He worked very hard to get to this point in his life and career, and now that he gets to play for our home team, the Rams, we couldn’t be happier for him.”

The 2018 Saugus High School graduate, who also starred for the Centurions’ boys’ soccer team, went 7-of-11 on field goal attempts during his senior season and 16-of-18 on PATs. During his two seasons at COC, Brown went 28-of-38 on field goals and missed just two of his 102 PATs, making all 44 of his attempts as a freshman in 2018.

After a brief stop at UNLV in 2020, Brown made the Oklahoma State team as a walk-on and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2021, going 17-of-21 on field goal attempts and making all 36 of his PATs.

As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Brown, named a team captain by his teammates, hit 22-of-23 field goals, a 95.7% clip that ranked third in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He was named second team All-Big 12 by both the coaches and the Associated Press, and was also a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best FBS player who started his career as a walk-on, and a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.

Brown was one of two undrafted kickers to sign for the Rams on Monday. The team also announced the signing of North Carolina State graduate Christopher Dunn, an AP All-American selection in 2022 and the winner of the Lou Groza Award. Dunn never missed a PAT during his five years at NC State, making all 200 of his attempts.

The Rams are holding offseason workouts through the end of May and the beginning of June. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled to be held June 13-15.

The NFL season kicks off on Sept. 7, with the full schedule set to be released this month.