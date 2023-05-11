SCAA to present ‘Art Diversity’ group show

News release

Joining together in a group show entitled “Art Diversity” are Gary Friedman, Jeanne Iler and Laura Ledesma. The exhibit runs June 2 -11, with a free reception 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Newhall.

Artists will display handmade, unique art and gift items available for purchase. There will be live demos on art techniques. Doors will be open during the following hours:

• June 2, 3-7 p.m.

• June 3, 3-8 p.m. (artists reception).

• June 4, 3-7 p.m.

• June 5-8, 3-7 p.m.

• June 9, 2-7 p.m.

• June 10, 2-8 p.m.

• June 11, 3-6 p.m.

Friedman paints mostly landscapes and street scenes using watercolors, gouache, pen and ink, pastels and charcoal.

“My landscapes and tree scenes are done in an impressionistic style, using negative and positive shapes, a warm color palette and techniques that push the limits of the medium,” Friedman said in a statement released by SCAA.

He has done workshops and demos for several groups and teaches an online class covering design and composition basics while exploring the watercolor medium. A multiple award winner, Friedman is a signature member of Watercolor West and has been juried into shows of several prestigious organizations.

Iler’s design approach is simplification with a strong focal point. Her favorite subjects are animals and birds painted in a loose watercolor style. She studied Chinese brush painting and uses their simple painting strokes and composition. For over 30 years, Iler worked as a graphic designer in Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Her award-winning paintings brought her the honor of “Hoosier Woman Artist” by Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman.

“After my BFA degree, I taught art at the People’s University and Ivy Tech University. Currently. I am a member of Women Painters West and SCAA,” Iler said in the release.

Her new “Ostrich” painting was inspired by her African trip.

Ledesma has been painting murals in private homes and commercial buildings since 1997. She taught art classes through the Saugus Union School District for seven years and privately on and off through the years.

“I am captivated by faces as well as the beauty of animals and nature,” Ledesma said in the release. “Each new piece is a learning experience, always exploring and playing with shapes, light, texture and color, working towards mastering my craft and creating something new.”

Ledesma is a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and Woman Painters West, and has exhibited at the SCAA Gallery, La Galeria Gitana, B G Gallery, Brand Library Art Center as well as other venues.

Visitors are invited to their reception for appetizers and a chance to meet the artists. For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.