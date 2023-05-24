Trinity hosts signing day 

Three Trinity Classical Academy seniors signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in the collegiate world earlier this month.

The three Knights are some of the most decorated athletes to come out of the school.

Senior Olivia Leathers, a three-sport athlete, will continue her swim career at Hillsdale College in Michigan. Leathers was a CIF finalist in cross country and swim, while also starting for Trinity’s girls’ basketball.

Leathers will graduate a two-time Heritage League MVP, two-time medalist, a 12-time league champ across her three sports and a holder of a school and league record in swim.

Gabe Chavez, a two-sport athlete, thrived as the Knights’ basketball team’s point guard but will head to Pacific University to play baseball. Chavez was a standout middle infielder on defense and batted .432 in Heritage League play this season.

The senior earned All-League honors in both basketball and baseball this year.

Senior Lily Caddow also shined as a two-sport athlete for the Knights and will now join the Wheaton College women’s basketball program. As Trinity’s point guard, Caddow earned All-CIF honors, a CIF and SoCal Regional title and leaves the program as a four-time first-team All-League selection.

Head coach James De Monbrun has coached Caddow throughout her high school career.

“Lily has been an incredible example of what we want our student-athletes to be,” De Monbrun wrote in a text message. “She’s an outstanding student, and that, coupled with her basketball abilities, have provided her the opportunity to play at the college level. For our basketball program in particular, she’s been a pillar. She’s led our program selflessly, poured into her teammates, and scored 1,180 varsity points in the process. I couldn’t be more proud of Lily and excited for her future at Wheaton. They’re getting an incredible kid.”

Caddow was also part of two long playoff runs for Knights girls’ volleyball and as a setter, led the team to the CIF quarterfinals in 2022.

The three are part of a talented 2023 senior class that will mostly continue their athletic careers at the next level.