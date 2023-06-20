Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival announces Styx to perform 

News release

The Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center Fair have announced additional entertainment to the 2023 AV Fair Concert Series presented by the city of Lancaster and the city of Palmdale: The iconic rock and roll band Styx will be headlining the grandstand arena stage on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The 1970s pop and soft rock and roll band STYX whose musical hits include “Lady,” “Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” and numerous other top 40 hits, will entertain rock and rollers of all ages. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at avfair.com.

As previously announced, country artists Randy Houser and Rodney Atkins will perform on opening night of the fair, Friday, Sept. 22. Clint Black and special guest Ned LeDoux will perform on Monday, Sept. 25. Additional concert announcements, including dates and times, will be announced in the next couple of weeks. Concert seating is limited.

“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our sponsors, community partners, vendors, and hundreds of volunteers, this year’s fair, themed ‘A Barn Good Time,’ is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and engaging fairs on record,” AV Fair & Event Center board President Angie Hughes said in a prepared statement. “We all look forward to spending time with old friends and making new ones at our beloved AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival.”

Businesses and individuals interested in participating in the 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival can view home arts/exhibit applications, vendor applications and sponsorship information online at avfair.com.