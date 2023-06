Re: Letters, Lois Eisenberg, June 16.

What 34 felonies? No mention of accomplishments! President Donald Trump made several. Among those: Introduction of the Space Force, Veterans Administration hotline to help veterans, and an all-time low poverty rate for Blacks. He closed the southern border to illegal entry until the Biden Administration opened it again.

We were far better off with Donald Trump in charge!

Bob Comer

Valencia