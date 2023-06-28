Brian Richards | Lessons in Logical Fallacies

Gary Morrison penned a letter on June 2 in response to my letter dated May 24 on the nation defaulting on its debts.

Here is the sum total of Mr. Morrison’s letter: “OK, Brian, when and where did you get your degree in economics?”

This is a logical fallacy called argument from authority. Mr. Morrison doesn’t challenge the substance of my letter, but instead demands I provide the proper credentials that would supposedly allow me to discuss the topic of our nation’s debt. This position, taken to its conclusion, would foreclose on anyone discussing anything absent the properly enumerated degree from an approved institution. Either my argument is good or it’s bad.

I’m not a farmer Mr. Morrison, but I know what a cow is. Do better!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch