Diane Zimmerman | What Pride Month Is About

Re: Pride Month. Imagine, if you will, schools celebrating American patriotism enthusiastically. Or freedom. Or even local community pride.

Nope. Those things are all racist, or something. It’s way more important to get this hyped up over people’s (sexual orientation).

That is all Pride Month is about.

Yet we are supposed to devote the entire month of June to congratulating them.

If you’re LGBT or Q, that’s cool. You should go be as LGBTQ as you want to be. But if you’re proud to be LGBTQ, there is nothing to be proud of. You prefer sleeping with people of the same sex, either sex, no sex. This warrants no celebration, no awards, no accolades. Sorry – but it doesn’t.

I’m not proud of being straight – I just AM straight. I don’t expect people to devote an entire month to celebrating how straight I am.

And, please, do not put transgender in the same category as gay, lesbian, bisexual or queer.

Schools introducing sexuality into curriculum way before puberty is unbelievable. Questioning children about being comfortable with the sex they were born with? And behind their parents’ backs? You all know what I am talking about. Puberty blockers? Body mutiliation? Hold it! No! This needs to stop now!

There are several gay and lesbian couples living in my community. I am friends with three couples and several who are single. One of these couples is raising two beautiful children they adopted. They and every other gay or lesbian person we all know are absolutely appalled at this trans ideology being pushed on young children of any age.

All but a very low percent of children, if left alone on the topic, remain perfectly comfortable with the sex they were born with, once they reach full puberty. Each and every one of you know this to be true. I loved climbing trees, playing cowboys and Indians, building forts. Today, I would be taken to speak to school personnel as to whether I am comfortable being labeled a little girl.

Leave the children alone regarding sex and gender! Schools are not the place for that. Teach them reading, writing, math, real American history, trades, the arts, culinary skills, so that they can learn to live a full life not dependent on the government.

What you decide to do with your body after you reach adulthood is up to you. In spite of what you hear from a few Santa Clarita Valley residents, today very few would put you down for that. The vast majority of us, if we judge at all, judge people by their actions and treatment of others, not by their gender, race or ethnicity.

Parents, put your support heavily in to getting school choice on the ballot. Consider non-government schools or home schooling. There is a lot of help out there to get you started. Do not let this corrupt system continue in their determination to break up the most important group in existence, which is the nuclear family.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita