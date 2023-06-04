Michael Dempsey | Wanted: The Whole Story

I enjoy reading the letters and opinion sections each day. I feel that perhaps we are getting into a debate rather than voicing our ideas and feeling about a subject. The constant back and forth between what one person said yesterday or last week is a debate.

One only needs to be sure of their facts if possible. I feel that we the public do not get all the facts on most stories written or reported in the media. Each paper and media outlet reports stories that are slanted to one side or the other. Looking at both sides of a story may reveal to us a clearer idea of what is being reported. We never get all the story.

Michael Dempsey

Newhall