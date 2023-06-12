Planning underway for SCAA Art Classic in September

News release

A group of artists got together in May to inspect The Centre, the new location for their annual fundraiser event to be held Sept. 30. The “Art Classic” is a professionally judged art exhibit for Santa Clarita Artists Association members. Awards are given for outstanding works.

The gala is an afternoon with wine, hors d’ oeuvres, musical entertainment and an award ceremony. The public is invited to attend to enjoy and purchase the artwork and other donated silent auction items.

This annual fundraiser helps to fund the SCAA’s scholarship program and other art activities in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additional volunteers and sponsorship opportunities are welcome in this initial planning stage. For additional information, call 661 252-7639.