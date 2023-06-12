Planning underway for SCAA Art Classic in September

The first planning meeting was held at The Centre in May for the "Art Classic" event coming up on Saturday, Sept. 30. Courtesy photo.
The first planning meeting was held at The Centre in May for the "Art Classic" event coming up on Saturday, Sept. 30. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

A group of artists got together in May to inspect The Centre, the new location for their annual fundraiser event to be held Sept. 30. The “Art Classic” is a professionally judged art exhibit for Santa Clarita Artists Association members. Awards are given for outstanding works.  

The gala is an afternoon with wine, hors d’ oeuvres, musical entertainment and an award ceremony. The public is invited to attend to enjoy and purchase the artwork and other donated silent auction items. 

This annual fundraiser helps to fund the SCAA’s scholarship program and other art activities in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additional volunteers and sponsorship opportunities are welcome in this initial planning stage. For additional information, call 661 252-7639. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS