Rick Barker | Trying to Be Polite

In re: Arthur Saginian, “A Follow-Up on a Follow-Up,” letters, April 28.

I always try my best to be respectful and polite when dealing with others and as all of us can attest that is sometimes not all that easy to do, and I probably fail at it as much and sometimes more than a lot of my fellow human beings.

Having said that …

Mr. Saginian’s personal views on religion or the existence of a supreme being are his “opinions,” but as I clearly pointed out and will do again, opinions are like a certain body orifice in that we all have one! And unless I missed it no human being has ever been able to prove or disprove any of the many religions that have been and are still being practiced.

As I pointed out in the article Mr. Saginian found objectionable, the definition of a “belief” — for or against — is something that cannot be proved. If it could be, it would be a fact, not a belief.

Mr. Saginian’s nonstop “my way or the highway” is actually pretty boring to the rest of we mere mortals who don’t actually have the answers to everything in the universe like Mr. Saginian claims to have.

Rick Barker

Valencia